Arrests after Larne home and car damaged by fire

Two men - aged 32-years and 23-years have been arrested in the Larne area on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrests are in connection with an arson attack in the Killyglen Road area yesterday, Sunday 23 April.

A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Fire attack on Larne house and car

Yesterday (Sunday) a house and a vehicle were badly damaged by fire in Larne. Fire crews and police were called to the scene.