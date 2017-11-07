ASOS launch new ‘try before you buy’ service

Asos has launched a Try Before You Buy service so shoppers can order clothes and pay later for what they want to keep.

Previously, shoppers had to part with significant funds when ordering multiple items of clothing online, but now Asos’ new app aims to make finding the right size considerably cheaper as shoppers will no longer have to shell out for clothes they plan to return.

The Try Before You Buy service lets shoppers order items online, have them delivered and then decide what they want to keep after trying on the clothes at home. Any unwanted items are then sent back.

Kept items must be paid for within 30 days of the order being dispatched.

The Try Before You Buy service is powered by Klara Pay Later and available on the Asos app.

Nicola Thompson, Global Trading Director at ASOS said:

“We are constantly looking for new ways to improve the ASOS experience for our 15.4 million customers around the world.”

“We know people love the option of paying later only for the things they keep, and are excited to introduce this for customers shopping on our app in the UK.”

To pay use the Try Before You Buy service and pay with Klarna Pay Later, you need to be 18 years of age and have a mobile number, email and UK residential address