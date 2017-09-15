Athletes excel at world finals

A group of local kickboxers brought home silverware for the Northern Ireland team from the recent world championships.

Newtownabbey-based Bodyshots Kickboxing club was well represented at the tournament, with seven new world champions being crowned from the local team.

Sophie Curry pictured with the medals she won.

The finals were staged from August 27 until September 1 in the Killarney Convention Centre.

The winners from Bodyshots were Etta Choi (world champion in all three disciplines semi/light/full -30kg under 12), Carson Carmichael (world champion full contact -30kg under 12), Sophie Curry (world champion full contact -35kg 12-14, silver medal light contact -35kg and bronze medal light contact -40kg 12-14), Summer Fleming (world champion full contact under 12 -35kg and bronze medal under 12 -35kg), Katie Scott (bronze medal in full contact 12-14 +55kg), Casey Martin (bronze medal full contact 15-17 +60kg) and Ben Patterson world champion full contact 15-17 -60kg).

Commenting on the team’s success in a post on social media, a club spokesperson said: “So proud of our students who competed the 2017 WKU World Championships in Killarney.

“Seven world champions, one silver and four bronze. You never cease to amaze us, we knew you could do it. Well done kids.”

Three of the medal winners were praised by their school, Glengormley High.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “Massive congratulations to three of our pupils who recently returned from World Kick Boxing Championships held in Killarney.

“With two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, Year 11 student Ella Cassells was crowned World Champion in the 55kg Full Contact competition.

“Leia Cassells (Year 14) won gold in the 60kg+ Light Contact competition and silver in the 60kg full contact event.

“Katie Scott (Year 11) won bronze in the 55kg category. Brilliant achievement girls! Keep it up!”

Abbey Community College also took to social media to congratulate Sophie Curry.