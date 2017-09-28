Ballyclare benefits fraudster convicted

A Ballyclare man was given one month in prison suspended for one year at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.
Michael Graham (51), of Grange Drive, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £3,334 while failing to declare employment.
Mr Graham is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.