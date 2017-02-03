Ballyclare boys defeat east Antrim rivals to set up Northern Ireland final

There was cause for celebration as a team from 1st Ballyclare Junior Section Boys’ Brigade won the East Antrim Battalion 5-a-side tournament on January 27.

They will now go on to compete in the Northern Ireland final at the end of April.

The players from 1st Ballyclare Presbyterian Church played some excellent football on the night, scoring goals, as well as defending well at the back.

After progressing through the group stage without losing any matches, the Doagh Road team had a crunch semi-final tie against 3rd Carrick. The game went down to the wire, with the Ballyclare boys edging a tense penalty shoot out.

In a gripping final versus 1st Greenisland, 1st Ballyclare triumphed after heroics from the goalkeeper, who saved the opposition’s final spot kick after the match had finished 0-0.

Gavin Patrick, leader in charge of 1st Ballyclare Junior Section said: “It was great to see all the boys play so well as a team the entire night.

“They worked hard for each other and should be proud of coming away as undefeated champions.”