Ballyclare High are top fundraisers for children's cancer charity

Ballyclare High School has been presented with an award after raising thousands of pounds for the Cancer Fund for Children.

The school took part in the charity’s Read On campaign in January 2017 and raised a fantastic £7,360 to support local children with cancer, making them the top Read On fundraising secondary school of the year.

Read On is Cancer Fund for Children’s annual sponsored reading event, which aims to encourage pupils to read for fun, whilst also raising money for a great cause.