Ballyclare lights to be switched on

Ballyclare will light up for Christmas on November 25 with an array of family fun activities at the annual Christmas tree switch on.

Come and see Beauty and friends in the Beast’s Mansion from 1:30pm in Ballyclare Town Hall with craft sessions for the whole family. Tickets are required for the Beast’s Mansion, which also includes a free child’s visit to Santa’s Grotto. Tickets for the three sessions at 1:30pm, 2:45pm and 4pm, are available from Sixmile Leisure Centre and cost £4 per person.

Children can also visit Santa’s Grotto at a cost of £3 per child which includes a gift from Santa. Proceeds from the grotto will go to work supported by the Mayor’s Charities.

At 2:30pm the free family fun entertainment will kick off with local radio presenters ensuring the crowd get into the festive spirit. At 5pm there will be Christmas readings, Carols and music before the much-awaited arrival of the Mayor along with his special guests Beauty and the Beast.

Together they will switch on the Christmas tree lights to light up Ballyclare for a magical Christmas! There will also be a sign language interpreter at this year’s Carol Service from 5pm.

Further details of the full Christmas programme can be found at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmas