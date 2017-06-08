Ballyclare man thanks public for well wishes

A local actor has moved a step closer to becoming a household name after being signed by a prestigious acting agency in London.

Benjamin Smith from Ballyclare has been signed by International Actors London.

The former Ballyclare High School pupil (20) hopes to move across to the capital and continue to progress in the industry.

Speaking to the Times he said: “I’m overwhelmed with the support I’ve received from my friends and family and from the community as a whole since I was signed by International Actors London.”

Benjamin first became interested in acting and performing while attending Moorfields Primary School.

He explained: “I performed in Oliver! when I moved to Ballyclare High and that consolidated what I wanted to do.

“I’ve attended the Belfast School of Performing Arts and trained at the Lyric. For six months I taught English and Drama in Peru and this really gave me a different insight into the industry.”

Benjamin has performed in approximately 20 short films since leaving school and could see his future either on the stage or in film.

He added: “I loved Musical Theatre growing up and I trained on stage, but I have learnt my niche through screen acting. It isn’t an easy career choice, but I would encourage anyone interested in acting to try everything.”

For more information about his career, check out the Benjamin Smith Actor Facebook page.