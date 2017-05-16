Ballyclare May Fair to be out of this world

Ballyclare May Fair will be out of this world from Tuesday, May 23 until Saturday, May 27.

This year’s fair will kick off with the ever popular traditional horse fair in Six Mile Water Park.

Local musicians as well as your Uncle Hugo and Q Radio’s Stephen Clements will get your toes tapping on May Fair Tuesday with plenty of music and entertainment in The Square.

Thursday, May 25 continues the ‘Unbelievable Universe’ theme with Mini Explorers workshops for children aged five and under from 10am.

These workshops are a feast for all the senses as children will be able to hear, see and touch our unbelievable universe.

Saturday, May 27 sees the return of the fantastic May Fair Parade, departing from Dennison Commercials at 1pm, when the town will come alive with entertainment and colour.

A local craft and food market will tempt your taste buds and from 8pm, Ritchie Remo and his band will delight fans of all ages with his charisma and musical talent.

Other highlights throughout the week will include family fun days, amusements, pet show, movie showing, tea dance and a fantastic fireworks display at 10pm on Saturday, May 27.

Full details of all activities and events are included in the programme which is available by visiting www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/ballyclaremayfair. Limited free car parking is available at The Square Car Park, Harrier Way Car Park and Sixmile Leisure Centre.