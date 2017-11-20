Ballyclare’s Christmas Market in The Square

On Saturday, November 25 The Square, Ballyclare will be bursting with Christmas Fayre.

The winter themed Christmas Market will be open for you to buy that special Christmas gift from 11am until 6pm.

There will be produce from local traders as well as Bonkers Betty Bizarre Bazaar’s Festive craft market. A first for the town will be a free pets photo booth so why not bring the family’s furry friends along to get a lovely pet portrait?

The famous Odd Man Out Competition is making a comeback to Ballyclare. Pick up your entry form at the market and make your way around the town trying to figure out the odd item in each window.

Why not put the date in your diary and come along to the festive market which also has family entertainment including a carol singer with a difference, amusements, arts and crafts and a spectacular fire juggler.

One lucky visitor to the market will also have the chance to win a luxury overnight escape at Dunamoy Cottages and Spa. The prize will include unlimited spa use with Egyptian cotton robes and slippers with complimentary drinks upon arrival.

The town will be lit up for Christmas 2017 at 5pm so make a festive day of it in Ballyclare this year! For more information about the event call 028 9034 0041 or visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmas