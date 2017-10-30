Ballyclare songsters in tune with ‘Jingle all the way’ fundraising

Ballyclare Male Choir will host a concert at First Larne Presbyterian Church with special guests, Roddensvale School Choir, Larne Adult School Choirs and Larne Grammar School Chorale Group.

Proceeds from the concert, on Friday, November 24, will be donated to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Christmas Campaign, “Jingle All The Way.”

Ballyclare Male Choir Secretary, Hubert Greer is looking forward to an exceptional evening of song, inspired by the bravest of children who receive specialist palliative care from Northern Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice.

Mr Greer said: “We are delighted to be in a position to host this wonderful evening in support of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. It is also a privilege and to have students from Roddensvale Special School Choir, Larne Adult Centre Choirs and Larne Grammar School Chorale Group joining us at First Presbyterian Larne on 24th November. It really promises to be a very entertaining concert and one not to be missed.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Regional Fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said

“This will be an unforgettable night of song and I would like to sincerely thank everyone involved. The Choir masters have met, the programme for the evening has been planned and hours of practice are ongoing for this very special “Jingle All The Way” Concert. We are deeply grateful to Ballyclare Male Choir, Roddensvale and Larne Grammar Schools, Larne Adult Centre and First Larne Presbyterian Church and wish everyone the best of luck.

“Proceeds from this show will help us to maintain a unique service of specialist care for our life limited and life threatened children and young people in the Larne area and across Northern Ireland. With over £3.2 million needed every year, nights like these are a life line to our charity and the families who need our care. We appreciate every penny.”

Doors open at 7.00pm. Show Time: 7.30pm

Tickets are £10.00 per person and can be purchased by contacting:

Anne: 078 8177 1645 / Catherine: 075 1506 3303/

Email: jingleallthewaylarne@outlook.com