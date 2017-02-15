Belfast pub best known for its interior furnishings is putting them up for auction

One of Belfast’s best furnished pubs is preparing to auction hundreds of items when it closes its doors later this month to make way for a new venue.

The unreserved auction of Café Vaudeville’s furniture, catering and bar equipment will take place in the former bank and head offices of Dunville & Co whiskey distillers, from 5pm on Thursday February 23 with bidding available online through Wilsons Auctions LiveBid facility.

Since it opened in 2005, Café Vaudeville proved to be a popular spot due to its opulent, French baroque-style interior including its House of Champagne champagne bar, exclusive Sultan Suite and Parisian atmosphere.

Lots going under the hammer include a selection of tables, decorative chairs, stools and a variety of mirrors. Other highlights include a cheetah print chaise lounge, baroque style mantel piece, large ornate plant pots and artificial palm trees, a decorative bird cage display cabinet as well as a large selection of the baroque-style furniture which is featured throughout Café Vaudeville.

Bidders will also have a chance to purchase a large selection of catering equipment including fridge and freezers, commercial ovens, hobs, prep tables, shelving and a large selection of cutlery and crockery. Bar equipment ranges from bottle coolers, glass washers, ice makers, barista units with illuminated displays as well as televisions, sound system and POS systems.

Group Operations Director for Wilsons Auctions, Peter Johnston said: “We are delighted to be managing this unique auction as instructed by the management of Café Vaudeville. Having been at the heart of Belfast’s social scene for 12 years this is an exciting time for investment into the hospitality industry in Belfast and we are thrilled to be part of this. The interior of Café Vaudeville really exudes grandeur and luxury and I am confident this auction will create a lot of interest among the hospitality industry and clientele.

“Wilsons Auctions has the expertise to auction anything and with the ability to bring our services to clients such as Café Vaudeville, allows us to offer a hassle-free experience for the management of any company. We would encourage those interested in the auction to register through our website at least 24 hours prior to the auction and we look forward to welcoming people to Café Vaudeville as well as our online bidders on 23rd February,” he added.

Kieran McGuigan, Director of Birchsilver Ltd said, “I would like to thank Wilsons Auctions for managing the sale of Café Vaudeville’s contents as we prepare to say goodbye to 12 fantastic years. However this is by no means the end for this establishment, as we aim to develop our offering for customers in what is a constantly evolving and competitive market. We are very excited to be continuing to invest further into the local hospitality industry and look forward to launching a brand new experience to the people of Northern Ireland very soon.”

Viewing will take place on Wednesday, February 22 from 10am – 5pm and on Thursday 23rd February from 10am at Café Vaudeville. Registration for LiveBid closes 24 hours prior to the auction.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.