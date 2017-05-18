Boat race to support local cancer charity

For a fantastic family fun day out by the water’s edge, Antrim Lough Shore Park is the place to be on June 10 from noon until 3pm.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Viking Boat Race, in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children, features a spectacular river race with teams competing in replica Viking longships to win the coveted title of Viking Boat Champions.

As well as the river race, spectators can enjoy a display of Viking battle tactics and a living history exhibition showing that the Vikings weren’t just horned-helmeted raiders, but farmers, traders and settlers.

There will be a range of children’s entertainment on the day including free Viking themed arts and crafts, Jumping Clay, Jump, Jiggle and Jive dance workshops and much more!

Budding Vikings will also have the opportunity to design their very own Viking shield at a cost of £1. To add to the excitement there will be a DHOL drumming display which has received financial support from The Executive Office through the council’s Good Relations Programme.

Cancer Fund for Children Corporate Fundraiser, Matthew Allen, is inviting companies to enter a team. He said: “This is a fantastic team-building opportunity, and the gathering together of ten battle hungry colleagues in this spectacular and fun Viking race epitomizes what team motivation is all about. We are absolutely delighted with the support and enthusiasm from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and I would encourage any companies who would like to enter their team to contact me as soon as possible, in order to secure a place. The money raised will help us support families across Northern Ireland affected by cancer”.

To enter a team contact Matthew Allen, Cancer Fund for Children on 028 9080 5599.