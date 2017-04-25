Brethren to take part in parade to celebrate Reformation anniversary

Local members of the Loyal Orders are expected to take part in a parade next month to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The event, on May 6, will see a parade through Portadown by the Orange and Black Institutions, Apprentice Boys, Independent Orange Order and Association of Orange Women.

Members of the fraternities from East Antrim are expected to take part in the parade and service at Shamrock Park, in Portadown, with the event finishing at 11.00 pm that Saturday evening.

The parade comes ahead of the 500th anniversary of Reformer Martin Luther nailing his famous theses to the door of the church at Wittenberg in Germany in October 1517.

The action, highlighting major differences which Luther identified with established Church doctrine at the time, is seen as one of the catalysts for the Protestant Reformation.