£600K volunteering boost brings good news for Newtownabbey projects

Almost two dozen local council organisations are to benefit in a new scheme promoting volunteering.

Communities Minister Paul Givan has announced that 23 Antrim & Newtownabbey District Council area organisations are among the 727 groups sharing funding under the 2016/17 Volunteering Small Grants Programme.

It provides sums of between £200 and £1,200 to help organisations recruit and support volunteers with an overall aim of increasing diversity within volunteering.

Mr Givan said: “The value of volunteering in our society cannot be overstated. I hope this goes some way to assist the significant contribution to society made by so many dedicated volunteering groups throughout Northern Ireland.

“The voluntary and community sector has a vital role in identifying and in addressing issues of social justice and equality, and in protecting and promoting the value of our environment.

“The NI Executive and the voluntary and community sector will continue to work together through their shared vision to improve the quality of life for people here by building a participative, peaceful, equitable and inclusive community in NI.

“Volunteering brings many benefits to individuals and communities. I would encourage people to get involved in volunteering to help communities, as well as experiencing a sense of achievement and personal fulfilment that volunteering can bring.”

Amongst the groups to benefit from the scheme include the Antrim Youth Information and Counselling Centre which is to receive £1,080 and Grange Youth & Community Group which gets the same amount.

Meanwhile, Home Start Antrim, Ballyclare Family Focus, Antrim Hockey Club, Glengormley Amateur Boxing Club, Newtownabbey Arts & Cultural Network, Ophir Rugby Foootball Club and St Endas GAC are just some of the others to gain from the scheme.