Almost 1,000 customers hit by power cut

Almost 1,000 customers are currently without power in the region.
The Times understands a total of 995 customers are without electricity in the Ballyclare area.
The outage occurred at approximately 1:15pm today.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”
There is currently no estimated restoration time available.
