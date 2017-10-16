Almost 1,000 customers hit by power cut

Almost 1,000 customers are currently without power in the region.

The Times understands a total of 995 customers are without electricity in the Ballyclare area.

The outage occurred at approximately 1:15pm today.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”

There is currently no estimated restoration time available.