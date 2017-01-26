Asda to keep investment plans under review

Asda has said it is to keep its investment plans under review after a planning application for a new store in Newtownabbey was withdrawn.

The retailer took the decision to withdraw the application ahead of the January meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Asda said: “Given that our planning application to build a new Asda store in Newtownabbey has been recommended for refusal, we’ve taken the decision to withdraw the planning application at this stage.

“Asda will keep its investment plans under review. In the meantime the Asda stores in Shore Road and Ballyclare, our Ballyclare Petrol Filling Station, plus our Grocery Home Shopping service will continue to offer Asda’s everyday low prices to customers in the locality.”

Aside from the new store at the Nortel site, the application also included plans for approximately 100 new dwellings, as well as office space and a call centre.