Asda withdraw new store application at Nortel site

There is uncertainty as to whether a revised application will be submitted for a new Asda store in Newtownabbey after the original was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

An application had been sent to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, detailing the proposed redevelopment of the former Nortel factory.

The latest submission included plans for the retail outlet and also mixed use development.

The key components of the mixed use proposal included the 6,658sqm Asda store and business units to include office, research and development, a call centre, light industry, as well as new and upgraded access onto the Monkstown Road and Doagh Road.

It is understood that approximately 100 dwellings were to be built as part of the scheme, while over 460 retail car parking spaces would be created.

Confirming the withdrawal, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Correspondence was received by the council on January 20 from Tom Stokes Associates, the agents, withdrawing Application LA03/2015/0243/O. No reason was provided for the withdrawal.”

Members of the council’s Planning Committee had been set to discuss the application at the committee’s January meeting at Mossley Mill on January 23.

The recommendation listed in the agenda ahead of the meeting was for members to refuse outline planning permission.

The Times contacted Asda’s PR team for a comment, but none was forthcoming at the time of going to press.