Ballyclare-based firm to build 35 new dwellings

A local construction company is set to build 35 new homes as part of a £4.5M development in Dunmurry.

Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes, one of Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilders are behind the project.

Construction of the 35 homes on the 2.3 acres Willow Park site has just started and will take up to 18 months to complete. Approximately 50 construction jobs will be created.

Phase one of the development is scheduled for completion in summer 2017, with prices starting from £90,000. The development will include two bed apartments, three bed townhouses, three bed semi-detached and three bed-detached homes. The entire site is due for completion by summer 2018.

Jamesy Hagan, Managing Director, Hagan Homes said: “Demand for superior homes offering value in Northern Ireland is high and Willow Park offers residents the opportunity to live in an attractive suburban area, nestled off the Kingsway A1 Road, and located close to Dunmurry’s town centre. The area has a rich variety of amenities and entertainment in close proximity, as well as easy access to the Lisburn Road and Belfast city centre.”

He added: “Hagan Homes’ aim is to build affordable, quality, stylish homes and achieve this by appointing award-winning architects, interior designers and craftspeople. Our homes are built to be lived in, so the usability of homes has been a primary consideration in the design and build. Hagan Homes reflect the needs of the modern day family and are designed to cater for changing needs as families grow.”

Every new home in Willow Park will benefit from Hagan Homes’ high quality and stylish turnkey specification, which includes a chic fully fitted kitchen and modern bathroom suite. The main contractor for the project is Eden Contractors Limited. For further information, contact Dougan Residential and Commercial on 0289008855 or Simon Brien Residential 02890668888.