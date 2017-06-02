Business advice bus to come to Belfast

Budding entrepreneurs are in with a chance of winning £5,000 as part of the Virgin Media Business Voom Tour.

The tour will be coming to St George’s Market in Belfast on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 – bringing a wealth of free advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs brave enough to pitch their business idea to a panel of judges will be in with a chance to win £5,000 and attend a brunch hosted by Sir Richard Branson.

Businesses can register at virginmediabusiness.co.uk/voom

The Voom Bus will be hitting ten cities throughout the year and when it arrives in Belfast, will provide local entrepreneurs with one-to-one business advice and a workshop with previous Voom winner Toby McCartney from MacRebur.

The Voom Bus will be in St George’s Market, open from 8am-5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday with a live pitching competition to take place on June 7.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “The Voom Tour is coming to seek out the brilliant entrepreneurs and ideas from Belfast, and help break down the barriers to business success.

“The aim is to help them put aside their fears and take the next steps on what could be the most significant journey of their business life.”

Conor Harrison, Regional Director, Virgin Media Business, said: “Whether you’ve already started a business and want some help, or need advice to help get a brand new venture off the ground, the Voom Tour is the perfect platform to prepare your business for the big time.

“We hope to see as many of Belfast’s business community as possible join us in St George’s Market.”