Businessman to share knowledge with entrepreneurs

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s LEAN (Linking Entrepreneurs in Antrim and Newtownabbey) Network invite businesses to take part in a workshop this month.

On October 24 from 6pm to 9pm in Antrim Enterprise Agency, Philip Bain will deliver the “Sales – getting new customers” workshop.

Philip, co-founder of ShredBank and chief sales guy with the business, has led his company to 10 years of consecutive growth and has increased the client base from zero to 3,000 clients in 10 years.

Would you like to learn the skills of negotiating and closing deals? Would you like to work on your tips, tools and techniques to help secure clients? If yes, then this is for you. It is not textbook or theory, it is based on real life experience on how it is done. Philip will share his knowledge to bring in sales you never thought possible.

This free event is open to all businesses in the borough and includes refreshments. Places must be booked in advance on 028 9034 0017.