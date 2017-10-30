Call for urgent meeting to discuss proposed job losses

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill, has spoken about the announcements of potential job losses by Schlumberger and by Bombardier.

Both companies are major employers in the borough.

The Macedon DEA representative said: “These announcements are a big blow for our borough. These job losses will significantly affect our residents.

“My thoughts are with the employees of the companies and their families. This will be a very worrying time for everyone concerned.

“The council is seeking an urgent meeting with Invest NI, the Department for the Economy and other relevant agencies to provide support to the employees affected by these announcements.”

The DUP representative added: “Schlumberger has announced that it is considering a proposal to cease manufacturing, assembly and test activities in its Monkstown plant during 2018. There are 200 people employed at the Monkstown Factory and many of these people live locally.

“I understand that Bombardier say up to 280 staff will lose their jobs. It is not yet clear where the staff are based. We have many residents working locally for the company and at its other locations.

“We await further information on how this will impact on us in Antrim and Newtownabbey.”