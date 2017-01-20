Celebrating the best businesses in Carrickfergus and district

Business, community and local authority representatives have given their support to the 2017 Carrickfergus Business Awards.

The awards, which are being staged by the Carrick Times, aim to recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area.

Pictured at the launch of the Carrick Times and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Carrickfergus Business Awards 2017 are (L to R) Kelli Bagchus from Carrickfergus Enterprise, Grace Clements from the Times Series, Anne Donaghy CEO of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Audrey Wales Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Bill Adamson from Carrickfergus Enterprise. INCT 04-003-PSB

There was a fantastic turnout at the official launch of the awards at Carrick Town Hall last week and if the enthusiasm shown on that occasion is anything to go by then the actual awards campaign itself should present a superb platform to highlight the many reasons why Carrick is a great place to do business.

Speaking at the launch, Carrick Times content editor, Des Blackadder, extended his thanks to all the sponsors of the various categories and in particular to primary sponsors, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and associate sponsors, Carrickfergus Enterprise.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE, said that Council was delighted to be associated with the campaign.

There are 13 categories in the awards covering all aspects of business and industry with the opportunity to enter up to two categories.

These are: Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; Best Start-Up Business Award, sponsored by Carrickfergus Enterprise; Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment, sponsored by Cannon Hyundai Carrickfergus; Best Environmental Business, sponsored by Gaelectric; Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Forever; Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Ulster Bank; Best Retailer; Best Craft Company of the Year; Best Artisan Company of the Year; Best Export Business; Best Customer Service; Excellence in Tourism; Best Digital Initiative and Use of Social Media.

The Carrick Times would like to thank all the sponsors whose generous support has made the staging of this event possible.

Anyone can make a nomination/enter regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Carrick Times.

The Carrickfergus Business Awards 2017 ceremony will take place at a black tie dinner on Thursday April 27 at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

The closing date for receipt of completed entries is Friday March 10.