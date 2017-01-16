Church to help jobless get ready for work

A church is set to run free clubs to help people in Newtownabbey get back into work.

Members of Carnmoney Presybterian Church wanted to help equip their local community to find employment in tough economic times, so underwent specialised training from UK charity Christians Against Poverty.

Now they are offering free weekly workshops to boost the job-hunting process for unemployed people by equipping them with the tools, skills and confidence to find work. Job Club Manager Deirdre Givans who will be leading the workshops, said: “With more people facing long-term unemployment, there is a real need for a personal service which provides practical and emotional support for people to find work again. CAP Job Clubs is designed to do just this.”

Carnmoney Presbyterian Job Club is one of 163 across the UK, working to positively impact their communities. CAP Job Clubs will be an eight week course, combining one-to-one consultations, group support and practical sessions that cover topics such as identifying strengths, CV writing and interview techniques.

She added: “We hope that we can help people to gain the confidence and skills they need to find employment, particularly for those who may have been out of work for a long period of time.”

The club will run weekly from January 26, 10am to 1pm (coffee/tea and light lunch provided) in the Church Centre on the Carnmoney Road.