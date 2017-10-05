Contractor appointed for £500,000 refurbishment

Choice Housing has appointed Andrew Bradley Limited to complete a half million-pound renovation of an Edwardian Style scheme in Newtownabbey.

Much of the scheme was built in the early 1900s; the distinctive red brick Whitehouse Court contains three buildings that collectively provided six shared flats, one self-contained flat and a laundry facility that was built at the turn of the new century.

The 20-week series of works, which start this week, will reconfigure and improve the existing buildings to provide 12 apartments each with new self-contained kitchens and bathrooms.

A range of mechanical and electrical engineering works will overhaul all electrics and plumbing within the buildings and see the fitting of new internal and external lighting, heating and fire alarm systems.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice said: “This is an historic scheme that has been in need of renovation and refurbishment to maximise its potential and address housing need.

“The reconfiguration of the scheme increases the number of homes we can provide and incorporates the very best standards and technology.

“This is an exciting and timely change at Whitehouse Court that will enable tenants to make the most of quality and stylish homes in a great location.”

Michael added: “In Andrew Bradley Limited, we have appointed a contractor who shares our vision for this scheme and belief that people deserve well-built and comfortable homes, whatever their circumstances.

“We engaged in a rigorous search to find the best contractors and it is pleasing to appoint organisations that have the skills, experience and resources for a job of this size.”

Alastair Fyfe, Director at Andrew Bradley Limited said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by Choice Housing.

“We will endeavour to further enhance our established working relationship with Choice through this contract while also providing much needed housing to the local area.”

The second phase of the remodelling works at Whitehouse Court is expected to begin in October 2017 with completion of the 12 new one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Spring 2018.