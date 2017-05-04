End of an era for East Antrim restaurant

A well-known East Antrim restaurant closed its doors last night (Wednesday) after nearly four decades in business.
Knockagh Lodge in Greenisland has been operating at Upper Road since 1978.
Previously, the family business had been known as the Coaches.
A spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret we will close Knockagh Lodge’s doors tonight. We would like to thank everyone for their custom over the years.”
