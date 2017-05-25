Focus on Brexit at breakfast seminar

A free breakfast seminar will be held in Willowbank Business Park, Millbrook, Larne on Friday June 16.

The seminar will focus on the subject “How might Brexit affect my business and how should I prepare “ .

The seminar will consider the wider implications of Brexit and the need for businesses to be prepared in advance for the challenges which may arise whether in terms of legal issues, skill shortages, purchasing , sales and marketing.

In particular, the seminar will examine some specific business issues relating to North-South trade such as exporting, transport, movement of goods and services, and currency.

The speaker will be Aidan Gough from Intertrade Ireland and there will be an opportunity for questions and discussions at the end of the presentation. The seminar is being organised through Larne Development Forum and Ledcom and is being sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Speaking before the event, Ald. Maureen Morrow, chair of Larne Development Forum, said “This exciting seminar provides a unique opportunity for local businesses to find out more about what they should be doing to plan for Brexit when it is implemented. Intertrade Ireland has considerable expertise in this area and operates a Brexit advisory service for businesses which those attending the seminar will be able to benefit from first hand.”

The free seminar commences with breakfast at 8.00am with the presentation starting at 8.30 am. In order to book your free place, please contact Geraldine Smyth at Ledcom 028 28 270742. Email info@ledcom.org