Funding available for local businesses

GROW South Antrim is delighted to announce a new funding call opening under the Rural Business Investment scheme.

With funding of up to a maximum of £30,000 available for new businesses and £50,000 for existing micro and small businesses (up to 49 full time equivalent employees) at a 50 per cent grant rate, this is an opportunity not to be missed for local businesses wishing to expand or diversify.

A recent exciting change to the programme means that businesses in Ballyclare, Crumlin and Randalstown are now eligible to apply (please note retail enterprises are not eligible for GROW funding)

Cllr Vera McWilliam, Chair of GROW South Antrim Local Action Group commented: “GROW South Antrim has been allocated a total budget of approximately £2.6 million and we are looking forward to seeing the impact this funding can have on our rural areas with new jobs and increased business opportunities. We are particularly excited to open the programme to businesses to maximise the benefit of this funding programme within the borough. If you have a project idea, contact a member of the team to find out how you can benefit from the programme.”

Register now and attend a pre-application workshop. This is a mandatory part of the application process and only businesses who have attended will be invited to submit an application under a closed call. Workshops must be attended by a representative who has authority to sign on behalf of the organisation. The workshops will be in Mossley Mill on May 18 between 10am and noon and 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

To register for a workshop, contact 028 9448 1311 or grow@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk