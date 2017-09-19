Garden centre to create 100 jobs in £5m expansion

Templepatrick based garden centre Colemans has unveiled plans for a £5 million investment to renovate and extend its facilities and create 100 new jobs over the coming months.

One of the longest-established names in gardening in Northern Ireland, Coleman’s Garden Centre has built its reputation in offering high quality nursery stock and supplies to gardeners.

Phase one of renovations at the centre, which was established in 1965 and is currently situated on a 10 acre site, features an 18,000sqft building consisting of a restaurant.

This first stage of the project will officially open later in the year, following the demolition of the current retail shop.

The new restaurant and shop, the design and layout of which has been developed in conjunction with creative retail consultants, Appetite Me, will be a licensed 200 seat establishment which will be built by May Estates construction company.

“Phase One of our development is already well underway and we are excited to see our plans take shape,” said manging director Richard Fry who has worked with Colemans for almost 30 years.

“By adding an extensive variety of exclusive retailer and brands to the garden products and services we already have on offer, we hope to attract a wider audience from the local area and beyond, by way of our new 200 seat restaurant, to provide them with a unique eating experience of the highest standard right on their doorstep.

“In addition this new development will create around 100 new jobs in the area when we combine full and part time staff.”

Phase two will see the opening of an additional 32,000sqft of garden centre retail space.