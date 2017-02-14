Good news for local residents as council strikes District Rate

At a special meeting at Mossley Mill on Monday, February 13, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council agreed its District Rate, which will come into effect on Saturday, April 1 2017.

Over the year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has identified a range of efficiencies and is delighted to announce a decrease of 0.52 per cent in domestic rates within the Antrim area, while households in the Newtownabbey area will see no increase.

There is further good news because non-domestic ratepayers across both Antrim and Newtownabbey areas will benefit from a 0.51 per cent reduction in rates.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr, John Scott said: “The council is continuing to work hard to deliver for our borough. I am pleased that the ratepayers in the Newtownabbey area will experience a freeze in their rates for the fourth year running, whilst those in Antrim will have a rates decrease for what is now the third year running.

“There is good news too for local businesses, with a reduction for our non-domestic ratepayers across the borough. During these challenging economic times this reduction in outgoings will be welcomed by businesses. It is brilliant to deliver such good news to our citizens.”

With the setting of the 2017/18 rates, council is also planning to roll out an ambitious capital development programme of approximately £22 million. This is alongside the day-to-day provision of key services like the waste and recycling collections and the running of the leisure centres.

Further improvements in recycling services will see the expansion of the kerbie box scheme in Newtownabbey and the introduction of kerbside glass recycling in Antrim.

The Regional Rate, the portion of all rates bills which is determined by the Northern Ireland Assembly, and the same across all council areas, has yet to be set.