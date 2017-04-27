Green light for social housing

A social housing development consisting of almost 50 dwellings is set to be constructed in Glengormley after planning approval was granted.

In total, 26 apartments and 22 dwellings with open space are set to be built on the site of the former Tesco store on the Carnmoney Road.

Planning permission for the application submitted by Clanmil Developments Limited, was granted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at the committee’s April meeting.

A council spokesperson said: “The scheme has been designed to meet the need for social housing accommodation in this area of Glengormley. The housing development hereby approved shall comprise social housing units only and the development will be managed by a registered social housing provider.”

The site is approximately 1.9 hectares in area. It comprises the buildings and curtilage of a former Tesco store and subordinate retail units, which are all vacant.

Ahead of approval being granted, the members were informed that 130 neighbouring properties were notified about the proposed development and 30 letters of objection had been received by the council.

Some of the concerns raised by objectors included; odour concerns as a result of inadequate infrastructure, noise and disturbance, decrease in value of property, an increase in anti-social behaviour, traffic congestion and the fact that the previous application on the site for apartments was refused planning permission.

In 2010, an appeal for the erection of 100 apartments with associated car parking and landscaping was dismissed.

The Times understands that work on the development must be started before the expiration of five years from the date of this permission.