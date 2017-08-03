Greenisland broadband extension plan

Alliance East Antrim MLA, Stewart Dickson has welcomed a commitment for the provision of ultrafast fibre-optic broadband in the Greenisland area.

The development follows Mr Dickson’s contact with OFCOM regarding “slow and inadequate” broadband in the area.

Talks with Virgin Media revealed the company’s wish to set up an ultrafast broadband network and give residents the opportunity to switch providers.

In a statement, Mr Dickson said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Greenisland residents and will allow them to experience faster broadband speeds than many households across the UK are currently enjoying.

“I have been informed by representatives of Virgin Media that there will be minimal disruption during this process and have received guarantees that the interests of residents will be first and foremost. Construction work near busy schools will be completed with minimal disruption and all work will be done as quickly and safely as possible, so that there will be no major disruption to any one property.

“This should go a long way to eradicate the current broadband problems in Greenisland and I would hope that Virgin Media will be able to continue to move eastward into Carrickfergus, Whitehead and Larne and then into more rural areas of my East Antrim constituency in the future.”

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Families and businesses from Greenisland will soon benefit from ultrafast broadband up to 12 times faster than the average speed available today.If residents have an issue or concern, they can contact Virgin Media via 0870 8883116 (option 3) or by emailing ExpansionWorks@virginmedia.co.uk.”