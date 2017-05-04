Hotel turns a new ‘Corner’

A hugely significant financial injection will enhance a prominent local hotel and give it a new lease of life, according to its owners.

Investment has been pumped into the Chimney Corner Hotel which has seen new rooms, a new reception, an upgraded frontage, plus function rooms, restaurant and garden facilities developed.

The work was orchestrated by Loughview Leisure Group and was part of investments worth over £20 million, which also saw the commencement of an £18 million extension at Belfast’s Ten Square Hotel and the opening of World of Wonder in Carrickfergus.

Ulster Bank has funded the investments, which are creating more than 40 new jobs to add to the existing 250 jobs currently within the group, after Loughview Leisure Group.

Ulster Bank Head of Corporate Banking, Kenton Hilman, said: “This multi-million-pound upgrade to will significantly enhance visitor experience. It will add to Northern Ireland’s tourism offering, and create new jobs.”

Loughview Leisure Group Finance Director, Christopher Kearney, added: “We are very pleased to be completing these projects which will ensure that the hotels are fully playng their part in giving visitors to Northern Ireland the widest possible choice of top quality accommodation and hospitality.”