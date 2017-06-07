IN FULL: NI's top 100 owner managed and family businesses 2017

Northern Ireland’s top 100 local and family firms for 2017 have been revealed.

A total of 34 newcomers join the list of family-owned and owner-managed businesses, with this year’s pre-tax profit threshold rising to £1.5m.

Altogether, the Top 100 businesses employ over 51,000 people across NI and foot an annual wages and salaries bill of more than £1.5bn.

The complete list, compiled by Ulster University Business School on behalf of Harbinson Mulholland accountants, was revealed today at a launch event in Belfast.

Top of the league for the second year is W&R Barnett with pre-tax profits of over £36m – going up by nearly £9m on the previous financial year. Norbrook Holdings take second place with £35.5m – up a whopping £14m on the previous year.

Almac goes into third place with pre-tax profits at £27.9m – more than 120% up – while distributors SHS Group and John Henderson take the remaining places in the top five, with pre-tax profits of +£20m.

Darren McDowell, Partner in Harbinson Mulholland said: “The great news is that all the businesses which appeared on the inaugural list in 2016 are still operating and four out of five companies show increases, some very significant, in pre-tax profits.

“Our Top 100 list underlines the fact that family-run and owner-managed firms are the backbone of our economy, accounting for a huge proportion of Northern Ireland’s business sector, employing large numbers of people and contributing hugely to the financial wellbeing of local communities."

John Simpson, Research Principal and Visiting Professor at Ulster University, said that private sector businesses had a vital contribution to make to the development and diversification of the Northern Ireland economy.

“There is a growing body of evidence to demonstrate not only that the private sector has recently been performing more strongly than is sometimes reported but, particularly, that locally owned businesses have contributed strongly to the recent economic recovery,” he said.

The Top 100 list excludes charities, housing associations, property development companies and public sector owned entities.

Top 100

Rank 1, W&R Barnett, (activity) Grain imports, (F/L) F, (Final year end) 7.16, (Pre-tax profits) 36,244. (Pre-tax profits year ago) 27,485, (% profit change) 32%, (No. of employees 1,140, (paybill) 69,683

2 Norbrook Hlds Veterin. Pd, F. 7.16, 35,545, 21,469, 66%, 2,224, 69,683.

3 Almac Group Pharmaceuticals, L, 9.15, 27,977, 12,623, 122%, 3,554, 151,643.

4 SHS Group Distribution, F, 12.15, 21,114, 17,067, 24%, 764, 29,117.

5 John Henderson Distribution, F, 12.16, 20,347, 21,987, -7%, 2,998, 58,597.

6 FP McCann Gp Construction, F, 12.16, 19,150, 14,686a, 30%, 1,319, 46,411.

7 Randox Holdings Medical Prd, F, 12.15, 17,970, 12,743, 41%, 1,129, 30,397.

8 John Graham Construction, F, 3.16, 17,168, 6,946, 147%, 1,761, 73,169.

9 Lissan Coal Distrbution, F, 9.15, 16,536, 19,330, -14%, 176, 5,281.

10 TG Eakin Medical equip., F, 3.16, 16,471, 15,614, 5%, 64, 1,757.

11 Kainos Group plc, IT, L, 3.16, 14,261, 11,837, 20%, 733, 35,373.

12 Thompson Aero S Engineering, L, 3.16, 13,690, 10,643, 29%, 285, 12,401.

13 Progressive Building Financial ser., L, 12.16, 11,759, 14,024, -16%, 175, 6,444.

14 Wrights Group Bus Manuf., F, 12.15, 11,718, 11,638a, 1%, 1,741, 52,451.

15 Hilton Foods (NI) Meat processing, L, 12.15, 10,437, 11,214, -7%, 18, 5,017.

16 First Derivatives, IT, L, 2.16, 10,384, 17,476, -41%, 1,306, 65,730.

17 McAleer & Rushe Construction, L, 12.16, 10,030, 5,060, 98%, 270, 13,600.

18 Beannchor no.1 Hotels etc, F, 6.16, 9,028, 2,508, 260%, 482, 6,794.

19 Westland Hortic Garden cen. L, 8.15, 8,893a, 5,540, 61%, 426, 19,522a.

20 Cooneen by Design Textiles F 11.15 8,340 7,263 15% 154 5,415

21 Denvir Hld (Argento) Dist F 6.16 7,561 4,196 80% 579 6,486

22 Lagan Const. Gr Construction F 3.16 7,554 4,329 74% 527 25,332

23 Kilwaughter Hld. Lime F 4.16 7,466 7,232 3% 130 4,917

24 Dunbia Meat Processing F 4.16 7,156 6,566 9% 3,778 77,810

25 United Dairy Farm. Milk Proc. L 3.16 6,824 -714 Prof res 1,087 30,672

26 Fane Valley Co-op Milk Proc. L 9.14 6.765 8,719 -22% 2,312 52,549

27 Ulster Carpet Mills Textiles F 3.16 6,593 8,284 -20% 564 20,006

28 Gardrum Hlds Auctions F 12.15 6,509 7,166 -9% 88 2,545

29 O&S Holdings Furniture F 12.15 6,045 6,337 -5% 336 8,068

30 Elite Electronic Sy. PCB etc F 3.16 5,690 5,154 10% ns 3,588

31 Golf Holdings Drinks dist. F 12.15 5,406 2,860 89% 2,014 27,284

32 Avondale Foods C’n Food Manu F 3.16 5,316 1,366 289% 425 9,034

33 Conexpo Const. materials F 12.15 4,957 3,178 56% 55 1,678

34 MJM Marine Const. Fit out F 12.15 4,948 2,387 107% 185 6,122

35 Gordons Chemist Distrib. F 4.16 4,745 2,421 96% 655 11,166

36 Brett Martin Construct mat F 12.15 4,732 5,235 -10% 589 20,856

37 Lagan: White Mtn. Const F 12.15 4,617 5,041 -8% 207 7,940

38 Ballyvesey Hld Transport F 9.15 4,576 3,284 39% 2,665 81,724

39 Creagh Concrete Manufact L 3.16 4,409 3,087 43% 486 16,172

40 Prestige Insurance Insurance L 3.16 4,313 -381 Prof res 443 13,497

41 Hastings Hotel Group Hotels F 10.15 4,234 2,197 93% 1,185 11,841

42 Tobermore Conc. Manufacturing L 4.16 4,111 6,664 -38% 198 5,902

43 Walter Watson Struct Steel F 12.15 4,051 1,059 283% 221 6,301

44 Lynn’s Cty Foods Manuf F 8.15 3,966 2,201 80% 245 6,304

45 H&A Group (NI) Const. contracts F 5.16 3,926 4,193 -6% n.s n.s

46 Skea Egg Farms Food F 12.15 3,915 2,762 42% 118 2,347

47 Moyallen Hlds Property F 12.15 3,807 23,903 -84% 62 2,010

48 Western Build S Hl Manuf F 4.16 3,669 4,440 -17% 44 1,856

49 Budget Energy Elect.Supply F 6.15 3,649 627 482% 42 1.100

50 BA Kitchen Comp Wood units F 3.16 3,443 2,280 51% 237 7,369

51 Devenish (NI) Feedstuffs L 5.16 3,429 5,260 -35% 370 18,530

52 Mac-interiors Dist. F 12.16 3,387 1,811 87% 52 3,308

53 Decora Blind Sy Manuf F 12.15 3,386 3,405 -1% n.s n.s

54 Natural world prod. Recycling F 12.15 3,383 2,081 63% 34 1,382

55 Lough Erne Inv Egg process F 12.15 3,187 4,199 -24% 85 2,254

56 Westbank Business P Dist. Electrical F 8.15 3,178 2,243 42% 101 3,006

57 Turkington Holdco Const. F 12.15 3,148 n.c n.a 68 1,740

58 Haldane Shiells Distribution L 12.15 3,115 2,469 26% 522 13,121

59 Foyle Food Gp Meat processing F 12.15 3,028 (5,368) Prof res 1,007 21,689

60 Ballygarvey Eggs Dist: eggs F 9.15 2,976 2,917 2% 61 796

61 Medwyn Hold (BHC) Engineering F 3.16 2,958 3,311 -11% 303 10,664

62 Breezemount UK Transport etc F 9.15 2,9371 1,097 168% 719e 11,578

63 Mallaghan Hlds Aviation support F 12.15 2,934a 2,934a n.c 163 6,802a

64 Geda Construction LLP Construction L 12.15 2,905 3,661 -21% n.s n.s

65 Manderley Food Snacks F 6.16 2,870 7,216 -60% 1,357 32,111

66 BSG Civil Eng. Const F 12.15 2,868 4,373 -34% 48 1,946

67 Lagan Homes Const F 12.15 2,868a (13,057)a -78% 28 616

68 Uni-trunk Engineering F 12.15 2,860 2,328 23% 179 5,694

69 CDE Global Engineering L 12.15 2,838 1,814 56% 143 7,213

70 Edina Power Services Fuel etc L 12.15 2,751 762 261% 144 15,708

71 Woodside Haul. Transport F 3.16 2,676 1,415 89% 423 15,708

72 Heron Bros Const L 2.16 2,603 2,020 29% 239 8,537

73 Tullymore House Hotels F 10.15 2,602 3,529 -26% 383 6,286

74 AJ Power Engineering L 6.16 2,437 2,487 -2% 120 3,673

75 Andras House Hotels F 4.16 2,481 2,910 -15% 246 4,509

76 Lagan Const Int Hld Const F 3.16 2,297 (2,643) Prof res 177 6,128

77 McAvoy Group Mobile buildings F 10.16 2,288 1,106 107% 174 7,197

78 Clearway Hlds. Waste recovery F 12.15 2,242 (430) Pros res 185 5,878

79 Direct Medics Recruitment L 1.16 2,052 1,459 41% n.s n.s

80 Novosco IT ? L 12.15 2,190 1,948 12% 103 5,112

81 Ulster Ind. Clinic Hospital L 4.16 2,177 301 820% 333 9,102

82 Hagan Homes Construction F 6.16 2,135 455 369% 12 379

83 Bettercare Keys Childcare L 3.16 2,118 988 114% 1,245 27,099

84 Maxol Oil Distrib F 12.15 2,014 (5,263) Prof res 18 912

85 Moyola Precision Eng Engineering F 3.16 1,898 2,128 -11% 110 3,217

86 Gaffer (NI) Dist vehicles F 12.15 1,897 1,594 19% 273 6,534

87 Keystone Holdings Const. materials L 12.15 1,883 1,703 11% 412 11,836

88 Dowds Elect. Hlds. Contractors L 3.16 1,876 1,641 14% 103 3,583

89 Union St Lurgan Textiles L 4.16 1,843 1,292 43% 486 3,446

90 Fiveways shop & s Dist F 4.16 1,839 1,671 10% 225 2,271

91 Motis Ireland Transport services L 6.16 1,831 2,139 -14% n.s 2,495

92 M’gment & Const. Construction F 12.15 1,811 579 213% 34 1,874

93 McBurney Refrig Transport F 12.15 1,789 988 81% 223 6,775

94 Patmond Energy Dist fuel F 6.16 1,762 1,315 34% 7 135

95 Germinal Holds. Agriculture F 6.16 1,732 1,880 -8% 99 4,042

96 John Hogg Dist F 4.16 1,688 3,057 -45% 126 5,006

97 Premier Electrics Construction F 3.16 1,680a 7,829 -89% 49 2,549a

98 Dennison Comm. Dist vehicles F 12.15 1,590 1.946 -18% 168 4,886

99 Smiley Munroe Property F 12.15 1,513 1,248 21% 117 2,916

100 Williams Ind.Ser. Engineering L 5.16 1,507 676 123% 150 5,304