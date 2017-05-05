Investment to create new jobs at Ballyclare spa

A luxurious spa in Ballyclare has announced it is making a £250,000 investment to expand its existing premises and create 12 new jobs.

The investment was part supported by Danske Bank.

Dunamoy was created in 2012 by Stacey and Jamie Hamill.

The current facility features four award winning private cottage retreats which contain a living area, fully equipped country kitchen and dining area, bathroom and bedrooms.

The cottages were renovated from 200-year-old farm buildings, retaining the original stonework.

The Elemis spa at Dunamoy specialises in luxury treatments and features a 10m spa pool, steam room, solarium, and relaxation areas. The business has welcomed guests from across Europe, America, Canada and Australasia.

Stacey Hamill, owner of Dunamoy Cottages, said: “We’re aiming to break ground on the new accommodation by the end of the year, opening winter 2018 to capitalise on advance peak bookings of that year. This expansion means we will also be looking to invest in another 12 staff across a number of areas of the business.

“Over the next two years, we want to establish the spa as one of the top leisure destinations in Northern Ireland. We offer something different and people come here to get away from the stresses of city living.

“We are only 13 miles from Belfast. We are in talks to expand the spa treatments with Elemis and will soon start to offer new and bespoke packages. We’re on course to achieve our goal and the support of Danske Bank has been key.”