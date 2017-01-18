Last orders for well-known social club

Time has been called at Ballyclare Sports and Social Club, as the final stages of the demolition process are being reached.

The famous watering hole, which has been a fixture at The Square in Ballyclare for generations, was sold last month.

The sale of the club, affectionately known as the ‘Comrades Club’, was confirmed in a post on the Ballyclare Sports & Social Club Facebook page. It stated: “Monday, December 5, the sale of the club has been completed this morning.”

The Times understands that the club’s committee is set to meet in the coming days to discuss future arrangements.