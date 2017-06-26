Local entrepreneur scoops top accolade

TapSOS, a free app which provides a non-verbal way to connect with the emergency services, has been crowned the Belfast winner of the Virgin Media Business Voom Pitch competition.

TapSOS CEO Becca Hume from Jordanstown not only collects £5,000 but will also get to meet Richard Branson to discuss business ideas over brunch later this year.

Six local companies pitched as part of the Voom Tour to a panel of three judges, which included Toby McCartney, founder of MacRebur and winner of VOOM 2016.

TapSOS impressed the judges with its clear business approach, providing a simple, 4-step process via an app for those unable to call 999 via the normal means. This could include deaf people, victims of domestic abuse or those involved in a terrorist incident, where it may be unsafe for people to telephone for help.

The Voom Tour is the first time that Voom Pitch, the UK and Ireland’s biggest business pitching competition, has hit the road in search of the best new business ideas. It’s designed to help the brightest and the best companies to perfect their pitching ahead of the national competition in 2018. In addition, the Voom Bus offers free and exclusive 1-on-1s with leading experts such as LinkedIn, Crowdfunder, Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW) and JCDecaux.

Sir Richard Branson said: “The Voom Tour is seeking out brilliant entrepreneurs and ideas to help break down the barriers to business success. The aim is to help them put aside their fears and take the next steps on what could be the most significant journey of their business life. I’m looking forward to meeting the winner of the Belfast Voom Pitch.”

The Voom Tour is officially live and travelling to communities across the UK and Ireland. For more information on the tour, check out voom.virginmediabusiness.co.uk/voom/tour