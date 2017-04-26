Locals flow to wastewater site

Local residents had the opportunity to learn how wastewater is treated during a special event at Whitehouse Wastewater Treatment Works.

The event, held as part of NI Water’s Decade of Delivery events, let visitors see first-hand how the company treats 330 million litres of wastewater every single day.

Davy McCullough, Head of Wastewater at NI Water said: “Representatives from the community were given a tour of the works where they learned the history of the site and what it takes to operate it on a daily basis. With numerous Wastewater Treatment Works across NI, it is not just as simple as flushing the toilet and it disappears, there is a very important and often complicated process in between to clean the water so it is of the highest quality going back out into the environment.

“Whitehouse Wastewater Treatment Works treats wastewater for Newtownabbey along with parts of the north area of Belfast. The plant is located on the Shore Road, where the site has been used for wastewater treatment since 1963. A program of maintenance is underway in order to maintain the current high standards of treatment.”

CEO, Sara Venning added: “The services NI Water provides are at the very core of the economy, health and environment of Northern Ireland. We are proud to share this with the community and show them how they also have a role to play in the work we do, by conserving water and respecting the environment.”