Major food, fuel and retail development at airport

Work is underway on the new £2.5 million retail, food hall and fuel forecourt at Belfast International Airport.

The contract to build on the 1.6-acre site was awarded to building and civil engineering contractors, RJ McKelvey Ltd of Castlederg, County Tyrone.

RJ McKelvey saw off competition from several other firms to win the contract which will help maintain approximately thirty construction jobs over the next seven months.

The new facility will lead to the creation of thirty-five full and part-time jobs, which will generate about £500,000 in wages into the local economy.

Developer, Moorefield Contracts, says RJ McKelvey Ltd had the right level of know-how and experience to complete the privately-financed construction project.

Canice Mallaghan of Moorefield Contracts said: “A proven track record in construction, combined with an ability to stick to budget, were important factors in awarding the contract to RJ McKelvey Ltd.

“We’re pleased that the work is going to be carried out by a local firm that has earned an enviable reputation over its 31 years in operation.

“We have some top ‘High Street’ names lined up to take space in our development. We’re currently completing negotiations with retail and food providers which will add a whole new and exciting dimension to what’s currently available in the immediate airport area. We expect to be a position to confirm names in coming weeks.

Robert McKelvey from RJ McKelvey Ltd said: “We’re delighted to have won this important contract.

“This is a home-grown company awarding a contract to another local firm, and that means it’s a win-win for the local economy.

“Moorefield Contracts have spotted an opening in the market near Belfast International Airport and I have no doubt but that it will be an unqualified success.”

Belfast International Airport Director of Commercial Development, Brian Carlin, said: “This decision to award the contract to RJ McKelvey Ltd moves the project into an exciting phase for the developer.

“Moorefield Contracts knows our current and future airport growth is impressive. We will have a record-breaking 2017, and that means higher demand for what will be on offer at this new, much-needed facility.”