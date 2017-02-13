Major jobs fair bringing jobs opportunities to Belfast

A major jobs fair - hosted by the Department for Communities, in partnership with Belfast City Council - is expected to bring employment opportunities to Belfast

The jobs fair - being held on February 21 - will take place in the Europa Hotel Belfast between 10am and 3pm and is free to attend.

More than 70 employers will take part including employers from the care, manufacturing, hospitality and financial services sectors and many more.

It aims to offer people who are seeking employment the opportunity to meet up with a range of prospective employers and apply for work.

The Department for Communities’ Job Search Services and Disability Employment Service and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service along with other support organisations will also be on hand to provide advice and guidance on training and employment programmes currently available for anyone seeking to upskill or retrain.

Further information about the Job Fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement team at employerengagementteam@communities-ni.gov.uk. or telephone 02890 829374 or visit www.jobcentreonline.com

Further information for jobseekers is also available on https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/finding-job