Nando’s restaurant to open in Abbey Centre

Customers are set for an enhanced dining experience at the Abbey Centre – as a leading restaurant chain is set to open a branch there in the spring.

Chicken lovers will be able to experience Nando’s in Newtownabbey, with work on the new eatery well under way.

The Times understands that the restaurant chain is taking a 3,500 sq ft unit, which is currently under construction and due to open in spring next year.

Emma Mackenzie, director at NewRiver REIT, owners of the Abbey Centre, said: “With Nando’s coming in together with a host of new retailers, extended stores and a modernised public realm, it really is an exciting time for the Abbey Centre.”

The Abbey Centre has been transformed over the past 18 months, with 10 new retailers opening in the centre.

Combined, new stores have taken up over 17,000 sq ft of space and created more than 100 new jobs.

Along with the new lettings, a number of existing retailers have moved into larger units within the centre.