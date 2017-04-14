Nando’s set to open in Abbey centre this week

Nando’s is set to turn up the heat at the Abbey Centre when it opens its doors this week.

The Abbey Centre will be the fifth Nando’s location in Northern Ireland and will bring more than 30 full and part-time jobs to the area, ranging from cashiers, grillers to managers.

The new restaurant’s design includes woven pendant lighting, clay wall finishes and splashes of crimson, providing a backdrop to original art from emerging and established Southern African artists, in homage to Nando’s Southern African heritage.

An outdoor seating area with variegated plants will seat 28 alongside room for 116 diners in doors.

Alongside delicious flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken served on or off the bone, in a wrap, burger or pitta, die-hard fans will be delighted to see new items spicing up the menu including peri-peri Vusa – their hottest sauce yet.

Lorcan Feely, Regional MD of Nando’s commented, “The team is really excited to be opening the doors to our new restaurant. We’ve a great location, with access to the restaurant from both inside and outside the centre, perfect for shoppers, visitors and students from the nearby university for a PERi-PERi pit-stop!”

Commercial property agent Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Abbey Centre to secure the new tenant.

Jonathan Martin, Associate Director in Retail and Leisure Agency at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “The addition of Nando’s is a major boost to the already diverse offering within Abbey Centre.

“With further upsizing to the scheme completing this summer, Abbey Centre is well positioned for another successful year. We are delighted to have secured Nando’s as a new tenant and we are confident that they will be a big hit with consumers.”