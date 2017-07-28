New apprentices at Ballyclare company

Local company, Dennison Commercials Ltd has further expanded business by taking on 14 new apprentices in July 2017.

As Northern Ireland’s Volvo truck and bus dealer, over the last few years Dennison’s has continually grown - now with over 30 per cent of the market, the Volvo share is the largest in Northern Ireland.

As part of this growth, Dennison’s recognised its responsibility to maintain the high level of service offered to customers.

With an industry skills-gap and an increased business demand, Dennison’s invested in a new apprenticeship programme to meet the growing demands.

For many years Dennison’s has been taking on apprentices, and in 2014 they began a new structured Volvo training programme.

This year they have taken on a record number with 14 new roles. These new positions are integrated across a variety of its business areas including, its bodyshop, vehicle workshops, parts departments and in house maintenance team.

Managing Director of Dennison Commercials, John Jenkins said: “Our apprentices play an important part in Dennison’s and we appreciate the value that the young workforce brings.

“The apprenticeships are hugely beneficial to the future of Dennison’s and since we started our new apprenticeship programme in 2014, we’ve managed to plug skills gaps in certain areas.”

He added: “We work with each of our apprentices, ensuring they are given the level of support, knowledge and skills they need.

“At the end of the programme, we aim to keep all the apprentices on once they finish, to invest further in the individuals. We are fully committed to guaranteeing every apprentice a job at the end of the programme.”

Dennison’s employs 205 people, with 35 being apprentices.