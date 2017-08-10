New jobs welcomed at airport

DUP MP Paul Girvan has expressed his delight at news that up to seventy new jobs will be created at Belfast International Airport as a result of a £2.5m investment by SSP, who operate food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide.

The South Antrim MP said: “This is a great news for Belfast International Airport and is a further indicator of the confidence and growth the airport is experiencing at this time.

“With over half a million more customers using the airport this year, it is important that facilities improve to meet customer need and consumer expectation. This investment by SSP will do just that and will only serve to make the airport a more attractive place to use for business and leisure flyers.

“Obviously as a major local employer the addition of up to seventy new full and part time jobs is tremendous news, and a welcome boost to the local job market.

“Working alongside the airport I am confident that we can deliver more positive announcements for the airport in the coming months.”