New Marks & Spencer Foodhall for Carrickfergus

Marks & Spencer has exchanged contracts to open a new Foodhall adjacent to the Belfast Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

The Belfast Road store will create 75 new jobs for the area and is due to open in early 2018.

The Foodhall will be 9,000 square feet in size and customers can expect the very best of M&S’s innovative, high quality food and drink along with a 44 seat café. There will also be a brand new in-store bakery.

Peter Phillips, M&S Regional Commercial Operations Manager for Northern Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be opening a new Foodhall in Carrickfergus, providing the very best of M&S food in a convenient location.

“The store will bring a fresh, new shopping environment to Carrickfergus, which I know has been long awaited by the local community.”