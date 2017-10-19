New Post Office to open

A new Post Office is set to open in Ballyclare next month as part of an exciting modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network.

The brand new Post Office will open at Spar Stores, 91 Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare at 1pm on Thursday, November 2.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services will be available 7am to 11:59pm, Monday to Sunday amounting to over 118 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in Ballyclare. The branch joins Ballyclare Post Office in bringing vital services to the local community.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

She added: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside our Ballyclare branch, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”