NK Group hosted golf event raises £7500 for charity

A series of good causes are to benefit from a charity golf event in Carrickfergus.

NK Group hosted and sponsored on behalf of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus the fundraising golf day and dinner, which was held earlier this month.

Allan Davidson (left), MD NK Group, presenting the charity golf day cheque to Colin McCarthy, president of Carrickfergus Rotary Club. INCT 26-756-CON

The event was attended by in excess of 100 people, who helped to raise a total of £7500.00 which, the organisers stated, will go a long way to helping the many good causes that the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus are involved in.

NK Group stated: “We couldn’t have pulled this off without everyone who bought four balls or donated to this fantastic cause.

“Thank you to the Rotary Club team and Carrickfergus Golf Club who supported this successful event.”

The winners on the day were ‘Manvik Team’, sponsored by John Connor of Manvik, who lifted the Roy Davidson Perpetual Trophy, which was presented by Jennifer Davidson.

Carrickfergus Rotary Club, which meets at the Loughshore Hotel, works for the benefit of the local community and international projects.