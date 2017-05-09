‘Poor Bear’ among airport’s top ten

A Carrick-made product has been shortlisted to the final of a competition organised by George Best Belfast City Airport.

Maud’s Ice Creams Ltd will present its ‘Poor Bear’ ice cream at a tasting session next Tuesday, at Belfast City Airport, to a panel of food and drink experts including one of the UK’s most high-profile food critics, Charles Campion.

The tasting session follows a detailed application process and two-week social media competition.

Producers are being offered the chance to win £30,000 of marketing support and brand visibility at the airport.

Joanne Deighan, commercial manager at Belfast City Airport, said:“We were truly blown away by the standard of entries we received and would like to thank all producers who entered the competition, particularly those that progressed to the second stage of the competition on Facebook.

“The airport plays host to 2.67 million passengers from all over the world travelling through the airport each year, so this prize will be hugely beneficial to the winner and will introduce them to an exceptionally diverse audience.”

Panelist Michele Shirlow, CEO of Food NI, commented:“We are very pleased to announce the final shortlist of ten products, all of which are outstanding, in fact the top 30 products were all excellent. We are thrilled that Charles Campion will be joining us for the final judging session as his expert opinion is highly valued throughout the UK food and drink sector. “

Charles Campion, said: “I am delighted to be on the judging panel for this exciting competition to help shine a light on the fabulous food and drink producers that Northern Ireland has to offer.”