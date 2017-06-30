Residents urged to support local retailers

Retail NI has launched this year’s Independents’ Day in Antrim and Newtownabbey with Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts and Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill.

Independents’ Day is Retail NI signature campaign celebrating the huge contribution independent family owned retailers make to the local economy and high street.

It encourages shoppers to do that little bit extra on July 4 with their local independent retailer.

This year’s Independents’ Day theme is highlighting the important role of family owned retailers and the importance of creating the next generation of retail entrepreneurs.

The Secretary of State and all eleven local councils have given their support to the campaign and directly supported by principal sponsor Power NI, and associate partners, Translink, Hastings Hotels and Dalradian.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This year’s Independents’ Day is bigger and better than ever before with support across the board from local councils, political parties, chambers of commerce and the Secretary of State.

“Independents’ Day is not just another shop local campaign-it is much more. It is about celebrating the unique contribution family owned independent retailers make to our community.

“70p in every pound spent with a local independent retailer is recycled around the local economy, supporting farmers, local producers and town centres”