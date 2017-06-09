Rodney scores hat trick with top NI mark in exams

Ballyclare man Rodney Farrell (37) has scored a hat-trick after achieving the highest overall mark in Northern Ireland in his Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning.

A senior client service consultant with Belfast wealth management company Johnston Campbell, Rodney was awarded his Advanced Diploma at Queen’s University Belfast by Neil Dickey, chairman with Northern Ireland Personal Finance Society.

Rodney also achieved the highest marks in Northern Ireland when he sat the Certificate in Financial Planning and the Diploma in Financial Planning. Married father-of- two Rodney only entered the industry five years ago after working for a bank. He said: “Our role would be to support the advisor in a technical and administrative capacity. My next career step would be to become an advisor.”

The qualifications are accredited by the Insurance Institute for Northern Ireland, part of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).